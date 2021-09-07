Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,783,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.