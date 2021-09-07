EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 73.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 513,775 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 7,820,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.