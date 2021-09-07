Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

DY opened at $70.67 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.