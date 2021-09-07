Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $94.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

