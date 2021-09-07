Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERRPF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

