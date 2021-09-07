EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.50 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. EUNO has a market cap of $20.50 million and $10,451.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.37 or 0.00870563 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,308,237,752 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

