Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

