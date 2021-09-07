European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

