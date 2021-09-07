EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,090. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

