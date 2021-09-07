Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.37 ($33.38) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.20. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

