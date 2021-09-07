Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Wendy S. Johnson Buys 1,000 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Wendy S. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $14,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exagen stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 15,314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

