Exeedme (XED) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $42.08 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

