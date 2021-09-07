Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

EXPE opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

