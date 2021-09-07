Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Farmland Partners worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

