FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.