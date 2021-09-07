FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 143 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,590.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

