FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

