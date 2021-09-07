FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.