FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of BP by 9.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

