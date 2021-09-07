Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10,810.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £108.10 ($141.23) and last traded at £107.65 ($140.65), with a volume of 167385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £106.10 ($138.62).

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,578. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

