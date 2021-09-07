Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

FXPO stock opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 741.66. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

