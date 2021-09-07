Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.10. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 13,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

