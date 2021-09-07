Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.86

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 1598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

