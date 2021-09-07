Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 965.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after purchasing an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

