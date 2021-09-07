Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.