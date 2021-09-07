Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

