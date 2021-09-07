Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 714 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.