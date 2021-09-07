Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

