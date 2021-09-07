Fifth Third Bancorp Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

