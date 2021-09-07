Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 288,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $13,712,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

