Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 135 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

