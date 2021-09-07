Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 673 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

