Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 355 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after acquiring an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $52,376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,563,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,776,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.