Financial Contrast: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) versus Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Renren alerts:

This table compares Renren and Carvana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.39 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Carvana $5.59 billion 10.15 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -155.76

Renren has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Carvana -0.94% -6.20% -1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renren and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 0 7 19 0 2.73

Carvana has a consensus target price of $333.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Carvana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carvana is more favorable than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renren beats Carvana on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Carvana

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.