First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

