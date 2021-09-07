First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

