First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

