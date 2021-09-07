First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

