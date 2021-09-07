First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,137. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

