First Horizon Corp Acquires 364 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.