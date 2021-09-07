First Horizon Corp Has $96,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

