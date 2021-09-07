First Horizon Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 189,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

