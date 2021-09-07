First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of First Mid Bancshares worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

