FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

FE stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,147,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,926,000 after acquiring an additional 191,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

