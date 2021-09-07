Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,501 shares of company stock worth $10,080,928. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $4,797,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

