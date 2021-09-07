Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.96 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

