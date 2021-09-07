Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.