Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 105,080 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,080 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

