Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 723 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.