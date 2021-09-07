Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,882 shares of company stock worth $28,152,262. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

